No One To Be Allowed To Destabilize Peace In Gwadar: Babar

Coordinator of Chief Minister Balochistan Babar Yousafzai on Friday said that no one would be allowed to destabilize the environment of peace in the province, including Gwadar.

In his statement, he said that the provincial government repeatedly held talks with the protesters in Gwadar and accepted all their demands and started implementing them, but Haq Do-Tehreek (HDT) changed its new demands every day due to their political gains.

He said that in the wider interest of the people of Gwadar, the provincial government has taken the best measures and was trying to provide all the basic facilities of life to the people.

Yousafzai further said that the government's leniency should not be considered as its weakness saying that the evil elements wanted to make the situation worse while their plot was thwarted due to the best strategy of the provincial government.

He said that it was the prime responsibility of the government to protect foreigners and public lives in Gwadar.

