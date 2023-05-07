No one to be allowed to disrepute institutions: CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday categorically remarked that they would not allow anyone in Punjab to disrepute or threaten our institutions.

In his message, Mohsin Naqvi underscored that as responsible Pakistani citizens, it was our foremost responsibility to strongly condemn such elements, adding that these elements were in fact benefiting the enemies of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi outlined that he gave an assurance that the law would take its own course and the miscreants would have to be accountable according to law.