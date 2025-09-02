No One To Be Allowed To Disrespect Court: : CJP
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Khan Afridi on Tuesday said there would be no leniency and no one would
be allowed to disrespect the court.
He gave these remarks during the hearing of a case regarding non-payment of default rent against a
fictitious tenant. A 3-member bench headed by the chief justice heard the case.
He said "we will not allow anyone to disrespect the court."
During hearing, the CJP advised the petitioner's lawyer to withdraw the petition, adding that "if they
pursue this case, there will be a problem."
The Chief Justice enquired who was the petitioner, if she had arrived here. The petitioner's lawyer replied
that she was living abroad, adding "If you ask, I will call her."
The CJP directed the lawyer to submit the documents of his client including identity card and passport in
writing.
The petitioner's lawyer said that" I will submit all the documents". He prayed the court to grant
one day's time.
During the hearing, the real owner of the house appeared in court and submitted the house registry.
The Chief Justice asked the petitioner's lawyer that "they are saying that they are living in this house,
you are saying that the owner of the house is someone else; what is this; we will not allow
anyone to disrespect the court."
The petitioner's lawyer said that whoever disobeyed the court orders, a case should be filed
against him.
The Chief Justice remarked that "we will see whom the case should be filed against."
The Supreme Court reserved the decision with the indication of passing an appropriate
order in this regard.
Recent Stories
Death toll due to earthquake crosses 1,400 mark in Afghanistan
Actress Komal Aziz reveals why she left Pakistan showbiz industry
Asif Ali announces retirement from Int'l cricket
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FJWU’s 'Computer Arts degree show' depicts women led innovation2 minutes ago
-
SACM on C&W visits flood-affected areas in Khyber2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on provincial govt’s public agenda2 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to disrespect court: : CJP2 minutes ago
-
Safe City bids farewell to DIG Shakir Hussain Dawar on transfer to KP Police12 minutes ago
-
Minister praises MEPCO employees for donating salaries to flood victims22 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Balochistan Pays Tribute to Late Asif Khan Sanjrani22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RIO agree to establish robust communication framework for emergencies22 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to compensating flood victims: Wattoo32 minutes ago
-
Five held, rifle recovered during operation in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize illegal weapon, arrest suspect in Bhara Kahu32 minutes ago
-
Encouraging results on first day of polio drive32 minutes ago