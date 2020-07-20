No one to be allowed to disturb peace: Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the district and all miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that no one will be allowed to disturb peace in the district and all miscreants will be dealt with an iron hand.

He was chairing a meeting of district peace committee in which SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muddasar Nazir, Sahibzada Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madni, Syed Jaffar Naqvi , Maulana Riaz Kharal, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and others were also present.

The deputy commissioner paid homage to religious scholars for maintaining law and order in the district.

He said that peace was need of the hour. The government has fixed July 22 as the last date for receiving applications regarding permission to collect hides of sacrificial animals on Eidul Azha. He said that without a permit, the activity would not be allowed and strict action would be taken against the violators.

He urged ulema to create awareness among the faithful for implementation of anti-corona standard operation procedures (SOPs) to stop the spread of virus during the Eidul Azha days.