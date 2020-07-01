No one to be allowed to encroach any GTS: LG Minister

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday in the office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) said that Sindh Government would not allow anyone to occupy even a single inch of land illegally and all the encroachers should be forcefully remove

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ):Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while chairing a high-level meeting on Tuesday in the office of Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) said that Sindh Government would not allow anyone to occupy even a single inch of land illegally and all the encroachers should be forcefully remove.

Secretary LG Roshan Ali Shaikh, MD SSWMB Kashif Gulzar Shaikh and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Kashif Gulzar briefed the minister about the recent developments of SSWMB in the city and told that the process of garbage collection was continued. He informed Minister that some Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) have been occupied by the encroachers.

He said that all the LEAs, district administrations and relevant departments would be instructed to cooperate with the SSWMB in order to clear the Garbage Transfer Stations from the encroachers and the responsible persons of such act would not be tolerated.

The Minister said that special grants and facilities have been given to SSWMB so the results must be extraordinary too.

"New garbage stations must be established, door to door garbage collection process should be accelerated and a proper media awareness campaign should be initiated on priority basis. You will get our full support in removing the encroachers from the garbage transfer stations", he said.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah instructed the officials to design and implement a jointly coordinated and well defined policy before the start of the monsoon season, "All the concerned departments, DMCs and district administrations should be on one single page in order to serve the people." He said that "we won't let our people suffer due to the negligence of any person or institution. Make a proper working plan with the consultation of all the stakeholders in order to overcome the future hurdles during the raining season", he added.

Secretary LG told Nasir Hussain Shah that this year SSWMB would easily collect the offals from every area as all the DMCs have directed to allocate and identify a joint slaughtering point in their jurisdiction. He said that SSWMB will take the offals to landfill site where the offals would be properly buried.