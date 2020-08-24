No one to be allowed to harm peace during Muharram, says minister

UrduPoint.com
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development (MPD) Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said here Monday that no one will be allowed to harm peace during sacred month of Muharram ul Haram and all resources would be utilized to facilitate mourners.

Punjab MPD minister who had reached Khanewal accompanying commissioner Multan Shan Ul Haq to oversee Muharram related arrangements on Monday, said that he himself was monitoring the situation and all out efforts would be made to ensure Muharram peace.

Presiding over a meeting here, Gardezi asked all the departments to ensure coordination to put in place best possible arrangements for mourners and impenetrable security arrangements to guard the mourning processions and Majalis.

Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem gave briefing to the minister on the arrangements.

Commissioner Shan ul Haq directed administration of all districts to ensure strict enforcement of SOPs for prevention of novel coronavirus in all the four districts of Multan division.

DC Sherazi said that work on removal of encroachment and repair/maintenance was in progress on all the roads that are part of Muharram procession routes.

He said that officials of district administration, health, Wapda and other departments would accompany all processions. He further stated that control rooms were functional to monitor mourning processions and Majalis in all the four tehsils of district Khanewal.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said that police were implementing a foolproof security plan for Muharram and those found involved in harming peace would be dealt with iron hands.

