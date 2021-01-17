UrduPoint.com
No One To Be Allowed To Hinder Development Process: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development, being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a media statement issued here on Sunday, he said that a transparent and honest leadership was on the one side and symbols of disgrace, the former rulers, had gathered on the other side. Unfortunately, the CM added, the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), put the national interests aside. The CM said the people had elected transparency through their votes, and not corruption. The opposition was not a threat to the government as the unnatural alliance was fading away with the passage of time, he added.

He said the hollow slogan of "Vote ko izzat do" had died its own death. Buzdar said the government would complete its constitutional term and those who were obstructing the process of development and progress would get nothing. Desperate opposition disappointed people on every national issue and used all its energy only on lip-service, he added.

The CM said that people were fully aware of the double standards of the opposition.

He said people could not be served by merely issuing statements, but by standing with them, he asserted and maintained that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had stood shoulder to shoulder with people during the past years.

He said: "Nefarious designs of the PDM will be foiled again."Buzdar said the negative approach of the opposition parties had further lessened their credibility among the public. He said the opposition had tried to sabotage the national unity for their vested interests. The opposition had compromised on national interests, he added. Practically, the position was making hue and cry and doing nothing for people. People have been fed up with politicians having double standards and involved in negative politics, the CM said.

He said the PTI leadership understands difficulties of people. The opposition's cheap politics of creating chaos would not work anymore, he added. Those who made tall claims have been exposed in front of people, he said. The opposition parties exhibited irresponsibility even in critical circumstances, he added. Time has proved that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions regarding COVID-19 pandemic control, he added.

