- Home
- Pakistan
- No one to be allowed to hinder Pakistan’s progress: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
No One To Be Allowed To Hinder Pakistan’s Progress: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to create obstacles in country's progress and prosperity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to create obstacles in country's progress and prosperity.
Addressing at the First Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, the COAS said, “'Whoever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress, we will remove that obstacle together. As long as the courageous people of this country stand with the Pakistan Army, no one can harm Pakistan."
He categorically said Pakistan Army could overcome any challenge with the support of the people. "Do Pakistan’s enemies really believe that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?" the COAS questioned.
He warned that even ten generations of terrorists could not harm Balochistan or Pakistan. “Balochistan is the jewel of Pakistan’s destiny and the pride of our nation," he added.
Gen Asim said, “Pakistan is on path of progress and development - the question is not when Pakistan will progress, but rather how fast it will progress".
Allah Almighty blessed Pakistan with abundant resources, for which we must remain thankful at all times, he said.
Praising the overseas Pakistanis, he said, "Those who talk about brain drain should understand that this is not brain drain, but rather brain gain”. "We want to take Pakistan to the place dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam," he said.
The COAS said, "We do not fear unfavorable circumstances — as Muslims and as Pakistanis, we have never bowed to difficulties, nor will we ever do so. Pakistani nation has immense respect and honor for our martyrs. Their sacrifices are eternal, and we will never let their legacy be forgotten."
The COAS reiterated, "Kashmir was, is, and always will be Pakistan’s jugular vein. The hearts of Pakistanis always beat in solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza, he said.
Talking about the overseas Pakistanis, Gen Asim said they represented Pakistan in comity of nation and their emotions have been quite praiseworthy for the country.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..
RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives
Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026
Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship
UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum
Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16
Four died after falling into deep ditch
PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..
BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries
State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir
Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four died after falling into deep ditch6 minutes ago
-
BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries7 minutes ago
-
State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health coverage7 minutes ago
-
Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir8 minutes ago
-
Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack8 minutes ago
-
GIZ, Sindh govt sign agreement to advance social protection8 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt to establish Women Endowment Fund17 minutes ago
-
PM’s Youth Program: A landmark initiative to financially empower young citizens5 minutes ago
-
NIPA officers visits district police lines5 minutes ago
-
City experiences hazy sunshine, sweltering heat5 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation meets Junaid, eyes desalination plant investment at Port Qasim5 minutes ago