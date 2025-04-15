No one to be allowed to hinder Pakistan’s progress: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to create obstacles in country's progress and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Tuesday reiterated that no one would be allowed to create obstacles in country's progress and prosperity.

Addressing at the First Overseas Pakistanis Convention here, the COAS said, “'Whoever stands in the way of Pakistan’s progress, we will remove that obstacle together. As long as the courageous people of this country stand with the Pakistan Army, no one can harm Pakistan."

He categorically said Pakistan Army could overcome any challenge with the support of the people. "Do Pakistan’s enemies really believe that a handful of terrorists can decide the fate of Pakistan?" the COAS questioned.

He warned that even ten generations of terrorists could not harm Balochistan or Pakistan. “Balochistan is the jewel of Pakistan’s destiny and the pride of our nation," he added.

Gen Asim said, “Pakistan is on path of progress and development - the question is not when Pakistan will progress, but rather how fast it will progress".

Allah Almighty blessed Pakistan with abundant resources, for which we must remain thankful at all times, he said.

Praising the overseas Pakistanis, he said, "Those who talk about brain drain should understand that this is not brain drain, but rather brain gain”. "We want to take Pakistan to the place dreamed by Quaid-e-Azam," he said.

The COAS said, "We do not fear unfavorable circumstances — as Muslims and as Pakistanis, we have never bowed to difficulties, nor will we ever do so. Pakistani nation has immense respect and honor for our martyrs. Their sacrifices are eternal, and we will never let their legacy be forgotten."

The COAS reiterated, "Kashmir was, is, and always will be Pakistan’s jugular vein. The hearts of Pakistanis always beat in solidarity with the Muslims of Gaza, he said.

Talking about the overseas Pakistanis, Gen Asim said they represented Pakistan in comity of nation and their emotions have been quite praiseworthy for the country.