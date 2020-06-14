UrduPoint.com
No One To Be Allowed To Increase Prices Of Essential Items: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 02:40 PM

No one to be allowed to increase prices of essential items: Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that decision regarding price of sugar on Rs 70 per kg will be fully implemented.

According to official sources here on Sunday, he said that administration had been issued instructions across the province in this regard.

He said that no one would be allowed to increase the prices of daily use items.

Senior minister said that clear cut decrease in the price of sugar after petrol was very good sign.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that those making illegal profit in the name of sugar would be dealt strictly.

He said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed for the welfare of common man." He further said that opposition should also appreciate reduction in sugar price.

Efforts would be made to stabilize the prices of flour like that of sugar, he added.

Senior minister said that administration would take strict action upon violation in this regard.

