No One To Be Allowed To Indulge In Profiteering: DC

Thu 30th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Thursday said that no one would be allowed to indulge in profiteering and the administration was monitoring the prices of food items from mandi to markets.

During his visit to vegetable and fruit market early in the morning he supervised the bidding process and also checked the quality of fruits and vegetables.

Market committee officials were also present on the occasion.

The DC said that the interest of the citizens and solution of their problems is top priority of the administration and all possible steps would be taken to provide relief to the people.

He said that all the administrative officers are active and striving to control the prices particularly of daily use items and discharging their responsibilities in an efficient manner.

