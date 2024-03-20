No One To Be Allowed To Indulge In Profiteering, Hoarding: Commissioner
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to indulge in profiteering and hoarding.
He warned that strict action would be taken against the rules violators.
Chairing a meeting held here, the Commissioner reviewed "Nigahban Ration package" and the performance of the price magistrates.
The administrative officers should remain active in the field to provide relief to the people, the Commissioner said.
He said that essential items are available at 20 to 25 percent lower rates at Ramadan Bazaar and Agriculture Fair Price Shops. The price magistrates should not allow overcharging even in the open market, he said.
The Deputy Commissioners of the division while briefing the Commissioner said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against hoarding and profiteering.
Three officials were suspended during last 24 hours on low distribution while 13 others were suspended for cluster distribution. Several people were also issued warnings and show-cause notices.
So far, 250,568 deserving families were provided ration through "Nigahban ration package" program in Rawalpindi division. Ration package was given to 81,974 beneficiaries in Rawalpindi district, 71,769 in Attock district and 43,235 in Jhelum district.
The Commissioner was also briefed that 48,961 deserving families were provided the package in Chakwal and 4,629 in Murree were given the ration bags at their doorsteps.
The number of the Price Magistrates in Rawalpindi division had been increased to 178, the Commissioner said adding, that a fine amounting to Rs 12,183,500 was imposed across the division regarding price control during March.
Over 4,074 violations were reported during 167,808 raids conducted during current month, he said and informed that 30 FIRs against profiteers and hoarders were lodged. Some 44 shops were sealed and 885 violators were arrested in ongoing operation being conducted against the violators.
The show cause notices were also issued to 109 Price Magistrates who did less checking across the division during last 24 hours.
