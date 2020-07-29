No one to be allowed to make fun of any community: NA assured

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that no one would be allowed to disturb, degrade or make fun of any community living in the country on ethnic basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday assured the National Assembly that no one would be allowed to disturb, degrade or make fun of any community living in the country on ethnic basis.

"No such a thing is allowed in our constitution, religion and values," he said while responding to a calling attention notice moved by Sher Akbar Khan regarding failure of PEMRA to take action against derogatory contents of dramas on private tv channels attributed to Pashtoons and an objectionable lesson titled "Seven Foolish Men" in English Text Book for Grade 5, published by M/S Gaba Educational Book Publisher, Private Limited attributed to Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the government had taken a stern notice of the issue and asked the quarters concerned to look into the matter.

He said the Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments were of the view that no such material was published in any official text book.

He said the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had not received any video showing the use of objectionable book in any school, besides any complaint that which television channel aired the video.

Ali Muhammad said PEMRA had been taking notices and imposing fines on all channels against whom complaints were received and they were found guilty.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said he was proud of Buner's history as its people always stood against the tyranny forces and never allowed them to succeed and rule their areas.

He referred the calling attention notice to the committee concerned for further deliberation.