No one to be allowed to spread sectarianism during Muharram; Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to spread religious hatred and sectarianism in the country.

Addressing a 'Peace Conference' organized by the Pasban Watan Welfare Foundation at Rawalpindi Arts Council, he said that Ulema had always rendered great sacrifices and services for maintaining peace and their cooperation was needed to maintain law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

He said islam is a religion of love, tolerance and brotherhood and no one will be allowed to fan religious hatred and sectarianism.

Speaking on the occasion, the custodian of Eidgah Sharif Pir Naqibur Rahman said the scholars had sacrificed their lives for the establishment of Pakistan and will not hesitate to make more sacrifices to maintain law and order in the country.

He said Masajid, Imambargahs and Dargahs were spreading the message of harmony which was the soul and foundation of Islam.

Pir Izhar Bukhari said that scholars of all schools of thought were united to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood and no anti-Pakistan force can destroy peace in the country by inciting sectarian bias.

President Pasban Watan Welfare Foundation Chaudhry Khurshid Anwar said that the presence of scholars of all schools of thought at the peace conference was an example of unity among Muslims.

Ulema of different sects besides a large number of people of twin cities participated in the conference.