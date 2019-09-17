No one to be allowed to take law into hands: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday said everyone was equal before law and nobody would be allowed to take law into hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday said everyone was equal before law and nobody would be allowed to take law into hands.

He said this during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including MNAs Jaiparkash Luhana, Lalchand Malhi, Jamshed Thomas and Amir Dogar.

They expressed their concerns over the situation of minorities in Sindh province and September 14 incident of Ghotki.

The minister said those who have taken the law into hand were behind the bars without any discrimination of their caste, color or religion.

Ijaz Shah informed the delegation that he has been in close coordination with Chief Secretary and IGP Sindh along with Rangers and security agencies since the day event has taken place.

The minister also condemned the attack on Mandir and stated that the attackers have been charged for blasphemy under section 295-PPC.

He said the people who incited the mob have been arrested and further investigations were under process. A significant progress had already been made in this case.