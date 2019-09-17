UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One To Be Allowed To Take Law Into Hands: Ijaz Shah

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:14 PM

No one to be allowed to take law into hands: Ijaz Shah

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday said everyone was equal before law and nobody would be allowed to take law into hands

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Tuesday said everyone was equal before law and nobody would be allowed to take law into hands.

He said this during a meeting with a parliamentary delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including MNAs Jaiparkash Luhana, Lalchand Malhi, Jamshed Thomas and Amir Dogar.

They expressed their concerns over the situation of minorities in Sindh province and September 14 incident of Ghotki.

The minister said those who have taken the law into hand were behind the bars without any discrimination of their caste, color or religion.

Ijaz Shah informed the delegation that he has been in close coordination with Chief Secretary and IGP Sindh along with Rangers and security agencies since the day event has taken place.

The minister also condemned the attack on Mandir and stated that the attackers have been charged for blasphemy under section 295-PPC.

He said the people who incited the mob have been arrested and further investigations were under process. A significant progress had already been made in this case.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Blasphemy Progress Ghotki Jamshed September Event

Recent Stories

Governor forms authority for provision of clean wa ..

2 minutes ago

Umar Ayub invites investment in energy sector

2 minutes ago

Analysts urge int'l community to exert pressure on ..

2 minutes ago

N.Korean Charge D'Affaires Spends Over Hour in Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Jamaat-e-Islami concerned at silence of world bodi ..

7 minutes ago

Turkish Lawmaker Urges Erdogan to Halt Cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.