No One To Be Allowed To Use Land Of KP For Inciting People: Aimal Wali

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

No one to be allowed to use land of KP for inciting people: Aimal Wali

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan has said that no one would be allowed to use land of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for politicking and to create chaos in the country.

In a statement issued on social media here Wednesday, ANP Provincial President said that news are pouring in that Imran Khan is planning to escape from Punjab and land in KP to fulfil his ulterior motives.

He said that for the last ten years, provincial machinery has been used for the benefit of Niazi and added that we would block any such attempt for the sake of people.

Aimal Wali said that PTI is trying to stage zaman park drama in KP to incite people and create chaos.

He said we are followers of Wali Khan and any such attempt would be foiled.

