Pakistan and Iran have agreed that no one would be allowed to use Pak-Iran's soil for terrorist activities against each other

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan and Iran have agreed that no one would be allowed to use Pak-Iran's soil for terrorist activities against each other.

The understanding was reached in a joint declaration issued after the meeting of 9-member visiting Iranian delegation led by Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi with his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, said a statement issued here Monday.

Both the sides were also agreed that a joint working group would be formed to enhance bilateral relations. Markets would be set up on Pak-Iran borders besides increasing number of border terminals, it was further said.

Earlier, bilateral talks were held between Pakistan and Iran. Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar and senior officials of the Ministry were also attending the meeting.

Regional security situation, possible humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan and other important issues also came under discussion during the meeting. Early completion of Pak-Iran border was also discussed in the meeting.

Various proposals regarding prevention of illegal human immigration and drug trafficking were also came under discussion. Both the sides also discussed exchange of prisoners and the provision of facilities to 'Zaireen', it was further said.

Iranian Interior Minister Dr.

Ahmad Vahidi while strongly condemning recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, stressed the need of joint cooperation to eradicate the menace of terrorism.

He said terrorist groups and such unscrupulous elements were enemies of humanity. Iran strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, he added.

The Iranian minister said they considered such attack in Pakistan as attack on Iran. Pakistan-Iran relations were historical and long lasting, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed thanked Iran for supporting Pakistan's stance on India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said they were very grateful to Iran for fully supporting Pakistan's position on IIOJK.

He said a severe shortage of financial resources could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan. The International Community should help the Afghan people on humanitarian ground, he added.

Sheikh said Pakistan would continue to play its positive role for lasting peace in the region and for the welfare of the Afghan people.

The territory of Pakistan and Iran could be used for terrorist activities against each other, he said. It was imperative to complete the Pak-Iran border fencing to prevent illegal human immigration and drug trafficking.