No one to be harassed on account of tax collection; PRA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Commissioner Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Ms Tahira Javed has assured the business community that no one would be harassed on the account of tax collection and registration notices.

During her visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)here Thursday, she said that maximum facilities would be provided to the business community and taxpayers.

The Commissioner also welcomed the RCCI's suggestions on tax matters, registration and payment of dues.

On the occasion, President RCCI Nasir Mirza said that the Chamber's platform is available to enhance the close liaison between the tax authority and the business community.

He suggested that tax amnesty or relief packages be introduced for overdue payments while taxpayers should be given respect and privileges so that people feel comfortable to be part of the tax net.

Former Presidents Jalil Ahmad Malik, Malik Shahid Saleem, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz Ashraf, members of the executive committee, trade representatives, and members of the Chamber were also present on the occasion.