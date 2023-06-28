Open Menu

No One To Be Permitted On Eid To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals Without NoC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

No one to be permitted on Eid to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the violators of the order.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letters.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority, he informed.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

3 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

3 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan