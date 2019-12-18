UrduPoint.com
No One Wants Confrontation Between Institutions: Ali Muhammad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

No one wants confrontation between institutions: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday said no one wanted confrontation between the institutions as judiciary and Armed Forces were the important pillars of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said armed forces had played vital role for establishing peace in the country and had rendered sacrifices in that regard.

He said every one should play his role in the development of the country as well as for the wellbeing of its people.

Replying to a question, he said punishment should also be given to those who were aiders of the former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf or part of the then government in the treason case.

He said opposition should avoid doing politics on national sensitive issues.

