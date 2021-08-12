No one-wheeling, over speeding on Jashn-e-Azadi

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :No motorcyclist will be allowed one-wheeling, zigzag driving as well as over speeding on roads on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi, said Tanveer Ahmed Malik, Chief Traffic Officer.

Presiding over a meeting held to review Jashn-e-Azadi arrangements here Thursday he said that stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

He said that traffic police have displayed banners on different main roads for the awareness of youth with an objective to control wheelie on the roads. He said that traffic wardens of all traffic sectors would remain vigilant to control the illegal practice by the youngsters.