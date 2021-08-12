UrduPoint.com

No One-wheeling, Over Speeding On Jashn-e-Azadi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:06 PM

No one-wheeling, over speeding on Jashn-e-Azadi

No motorcyclist will be allowed one-wheeling, zigzag driving as well as over speeding on roads on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi, said Tanveer Ahmed Malik, Chief Traffic Officer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :No motorcyclist will be allowed one-wheeling, zigzag driving as well as over speeding on roads on the occasion of Jashn-e-Azadi, said Tanveer Ahmed Malik, Chief Traffic Officer.

Presiding over a meeting held to review Jashn-e-Azadi arrangements here Thursday he said that stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

He said that traffic police have displayed banners on different main roads for the awareness of youth with an objective to control wheelie on the roads. He said that traffic wardens of all traffic sectors would remain vigilant to control the illegal practice by the youngsters.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

TBTTP helps promote employment generation,ecologic ..

TBTTP helps promote employment generation,ecological conservation

2 minutes ago
 Rain helps firefighters in Greece but flare-ups co ..

Rain helps firefighters in Greece but flare-ups continue

3 minutes ago
 Speakers for mobilizing int'l community to deter I ..

Speakers for mobilizing int'l community to deter Indian atrocities in Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to ..

US deeply frustrated over Afghan army's failure to hold back Taliban

16 minutes ago
 Youth electrocuted in sargodha

Youth electrocuted in sargodha

10 minutes ago
 Two including woman shot dead

Two including woman shot dead

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.