RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Friday made it clear that no mob would be allowed to challenge the state's writ and every possible step would be taken to protect the life and property of the people.

Talking to the media after inaugurating the Passport Office at Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bar, the Minister said that the government would allow Pakistan Tehrik Insaf to hold its gathering in the federal capital according to the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Islamabad High Court verdicts.

Answering a question, he rejected the impression of any Governor Rule in Punjab and KPK provinces, adding that the Federal Cabinet would decide the matter.

He said that to facilitate people at their doorsteps and digitalize the government payments, the Directorate-General of Immigration and Passports had launched a "Passport Fee Asaan app" to accept online payments for passports.

Rana said the app would help to end long queues and awkward trips to the banks.

He informed that as many as 179 passport offices were so for functional while more offices or counters would be established in each tehsil of the country.

He added that the facility would be provided to the big Bars of the country.

Answering a query, the minister who appeared before the LHC Rawalpindi bench, praised the Court for restoring the Rule of Law and said that a baseless case had been registered against him at the direction of former Prime Minister Imran Khan to defame him.

He asked PTI chief Imran Khan to dismiss Punjab Government and take action against Anti-Corruption, Punjab, for lodging a fake case against him.

Replying to a question about DG ISI and ISPR presser, Rana said that every institution has the right to apprise the public about any fake propaganda against their institution.

He said that unconstitutional demands, fake propaganda and "Cipher drama" hatched against the state institutions had been exposed in front of the public.

To a question about Arshad Sharif's death inquiry, he said that the federal government had set up an inquiry commission, which would present its report to the Interior Ministry.