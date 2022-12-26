No one will be allowed to challenge writ of state: Ziaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said the provincial government was ready talk to the protesters in Gwadar as it was a democratic right to protest but no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here.

The Minister said that eighteen people have been arrested for trying to take the law into their hands in Gwadar.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the present government has ended every protest and sit-in peacefully. The last protest in Gwadar and the sit-in of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman was ended by agreeing to negotiations and demands while two days ago we went for talks again to end the recent sit-in.

It is not correct for Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman to say that the government did not hold talks since the last 58 days, the district administration and commissioner were negotiating with the Maulana, he said.

The Haq-Du Tehreek has admitted in the talks that there has been a reduction in trawling and demands on customs and WAPDA and tax-free issues have been discussed in the talks.

Mr, Ziaullah langu said that Maulana Hidayat was demanding to get rid of non-custom paid vehicles in the area, we made it clear to him that we would take measures to solve problems with passage of time.

The Provincial Home Minister said that the sit-in was being held where the affairs of the state were being affected and requested the protesters to vacate the place and to hold sit-in elsewhere, but they persisted and we had to uphold the government writ,