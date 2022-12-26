UrduPoint.com

No One Will Be Allowed To Challenge Writ Of State: Ziaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

No one will be allowed to challenge writ of state: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu on Monday said the provincial government was ready talk to the protesters in Gwadar as it was a democratic right to protest but no one would be allowed to challenge the writ of the state.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here.

The Minister said that eighteen people have been arrested for trying to take the law into their hands in Gwadar.

Mir Ziaullah Langu said that the present government has ended every protest and sit-in peacefully. The last protest in Gwadar and the sit-in of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman was ended by agreeing to negotiations and demands while two days ago we went for talks again to end the recent sit-in.

It is not correct for Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman to say that the government did not hold talks since the last 58 days, the district administration and commissioner were negotiating with the Maulana, he said.

The Haq-Du Tehreek has admitted in the talks that there has been a reduction in trawling and demands on customs and WAPDA and tax-free issues have been discussed in the talks.

Mr, Ziaullah langu said that Maulana Hidayat was demanding to get rid of non-custom paid vehicles in the area, we made it clear to him that we would take measures to solve problems with passage of time.

The Provincial Home Minister said that the sit-in was being held where the affairs of the state were being affected and requested the protesters to vacate the place and to hold sit-in elsewhere, but they persisted and we had to uphold the government writ,

Related Topics

Balochistan Protest Quetta WAPDA Vehicles Gwadar Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

1 hour ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.