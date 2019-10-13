UrduPoint.com
No One Will Be Allowed To Challenge Writ Of State: Info Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

No one will be allowed to challenge writ of state: Info Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister, Shoukat Yousafzai on Sunday said no one would be allowed to challenge writ of the state on pretext of protest and agitation.

Addressing a press conference here, he said people had rejected Moulana Fazlur Rehman in recent general elections and now he should wait for another four years to go back to people.

He questioned why Moulana raised issue of rigging for his protest after one year.

He said Moulana was totally confused and did not know what to do as he wanted to bring back the time when perks and privileges were available to him, adding the JUI chief wanted to destabilize the entire system.

Shoukat said PTI was the most popular party of the country, adding the entire country and people of occupied Kahsmir had reposed confidence on his statesmanship for raising Kashmir issue at UN.

He said cases would be registered against JUI-F workers who tried to challenge writ of the state and nobody would be allowed to make his own force.

Shoukat said opposition wanted to pressurize government for stopping accountability process and added that everything would be normal if accountability process was halted.

He said economy was getting stable with each passing day, prices of petroleum products were not increased for last three months.

He said the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought the country out of crisis, strengthened economy, reduced expenditures and trade deficit, enhanced exports while confidence of investors had been restored.

He said peaceful protest was a democratic right but nobody would be allowed to meddle with the law.

