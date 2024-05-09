Open Menu

No One Will Be Allowed To Disrespect Shuhada: COAS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:27 PM

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir says 9th May will undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2024) Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday vowed to defeat designs of inimical forces, which have unleashed digital terrorism and are trying hard to create division between Armed Forces and people of Pakistan.

Addressing officers and soldiers in Lahore today, he reassured the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army that no one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada, their families or the institution.

The Army Chief said 9th May will undoubtedly remain a black day in the history of Pakistan.

He said deliberately indoctrinated and insidiously guided miscreants attacked the symbols of the state and national unity, disgracefully desecrating the Shuhada monuments on 9th May.

The Army Chief said enemies of Pakistan were provided the opportunity to mock the state and the nation due to these deplorable acts of criminally orchestrated violence.

The Planners, abettors, facilitators and culprits of 9th May will be brought to justice according to the law and our patience not to respond to daily provocations in this regard made in brazen violation of the constitution has limits and it must never be misconstrued as weakness.

Syed Asim Munir made it clear that gullible elements, who did not understand the real motive behind this criminal enterprise and were used as cannon fodder for the political ambitions of the masterminds have already been accorded reasonable benefit of doubt on the direction of the Supreme Court.

He, however, said the real leaders who present themselves as victims now will be held accountable for their actions, particularly when there is irrefutable evidence of their involvement and complicity in organized violence and sabotage.

Earlier, General Syed Asim Munir laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and paid solemn tribute to the Shuhada, who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

