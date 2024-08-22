No One Will Be Allowed To Disrupt Peace In Country: Rubina
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Senator Rubina Khalid
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Thursday said that we would not allow anyone to disrupt peace in the country.
She said that President Asif Ali Zardari's model of reconciliation politics was the guarantee of the stability of democratic institutions in Pakistan.
She expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at the Industrial District Hub under the BISP program.
She said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always worked for the empowerment of women and the Benazir Income Support Program empowers women.
Rubina Khalid said that we were aware of the deprivation and backwardness of Balochistan and ending this feeling of deprivation was also in the PPP's manifesto.
She said that Bhuttoism was the name of an ideology and a thought, PPP has made people aware of this ideology and this thinking could not be eliminated from their minds.
BISP Chairperson thanked the people of Hub for the wonderful reception and said that the mandate had been given to PPP in Balochistan, God willing, people would never be disappointed.
Speaking at the ceremony, Advisor on Industry, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri said that anarchist elements had made unsuccessful attempts to end the Benazir Income Support Program in the past, Alhamdulillah, even today, the popularity of this program was evident in every corner of the country.
It not only strengthens women economically but also empowers them in society, he added.
PPP leader Sharif Palari, Haji Anwar Ronjhu, Dr. Sana Ronjhu, Madam Aqsa Mirwani, and others were also addressed on the occasion.
Earlier, on her arrival at the ceremony, according to the traditions of Balochistan, the Advisor for Industries and Crafts, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, dressed Senator Rubina Khalid with a Balochi chador.
PPP leader Mir Molabakhsh Bizenjo presented her with a bouquet on the occasion of the reception.
In addition to the administrative officers, local body representatives, and regional elders, under the leadership of Wadira Amin Marri and Chairman Hub Civil Society Hazrat Maulana Yakoob Sasoli, the dignitaries of the city participated in large numbers.
