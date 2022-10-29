No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Interior Minister says the government will definitely allow PTI to hold its gathering in Islamabad at the place designated by courts.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2022) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan says no group or armed crowd will be allowed to make the state hostage and their nefarious designs will be dealt with an iron hand.

Participating in Space discussion on Twitter, he said the government will definitely allow PTI to hold its gathering in Islamabad at the place designated by courts.

However, he said red zone is a red line for any such gatherings.

Rana Sanaullah said the Prime Minister has constituted a committee to deal with the situation related to the PTI's long march.

He said the rule of law will be upheld and no one will be allowed to disturb the lives of people.

The Interior Minister said PTI's unconstitutional demands and fake propaganda against the state institutions have been exposed.