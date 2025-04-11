No one will be allowed to obstruct public movement in Quetta: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta, Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad said that the district administration will not allow anyone to obstruct public movement in the city.

He explained that a political party has been denied entry into Quetta due to concerns over potential damage to government property.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DC Saad Bin Asad highlighted the difficulties faced by traders and the general public due to the blockade of the national highways.

He was accompanied by President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Ayub Mariani and members Agha Gul Khilji, Zain-ul-Abideen Khelji, and others.

The DC noted that the highway near Mastung remains closed due to a sit-in by a political group, which has severely impacted trade in the region.

He appealed to the political party to consider the problems being faced by the public and traders, and to reopen the road.

He further added that the party was not permitted to enter in the city because of past incidents of damage to government assets.

Regarding the arrest of women protestors under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) law, he mentioned that the case is currently under review in the High Court and he could not comment further. He said that dialogue is underway, and actions will be taken based on the final decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President Muhammad Ayub Mariani stressed that the closure of national highways is causing severe challenges for traders.

He said the prevailing uncertainty is discouraging investment and causing a rise in the prices of essential goods, including medicines and food items.