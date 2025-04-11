Open Menu

No One Will Be Allowed To Obstruct Public Movement In Quetta: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM

No one will be allowed to obstruct public movement in Quetta: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta, Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad said that the district administration will not allow anyone to obstruct public movement in the city.

He explained that a political party has been denied entry into Quetta due to concerns over potential damage to government property.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DC Saad Bin Asad highlighted the difficulties faced by traders and the general public due to the blockade of the national highways.

He was accompanied by President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Ayub Mariani and members Agha Gul Khilji, Zain-ul-Abideen Khelji, and others.

The DC noted that the highway near Mastung remains closed due to a sit-in by a political group, which has severely impacted trade in the region.

He appealed to the political party to consider the problems being faced by the public and traders, and to reopen the road.

He further added that the party was not permitted to enter in the city because of past incidents of damage to government assets.

Regarding the arrest of women protestors under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) law, he mentioned that the case is currently under review in the High Court and he could not comment further. He said that dialogue is underway, and actions will be taken based on the final decisions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President Muhammad Ayub Mariani stressed that the closure of national highways is causing severe challenges for traders.

He said the prevailing uncertainty is discouraging investment and causing a rise in the prices of essential goods, including medicines and food items.

Recent Stories

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL ..

Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match

7 hours ago
 Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

10 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

10 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

10 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

10 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

11 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

11 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan