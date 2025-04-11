No One Will Be Allowed To Obstruct Public Movement In Quetta: DC
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 08:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Quetta, Lt (R) Saad Bin Asad said that the district administration will not allow anyone to obstruct public movement in the city.
He explained that a political party has been denied entry into Quetta due to concerns over potential damage to government property.
Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, DC Saad Bin Asad highlighted the difficulties faced by traders and the general public due to the blockade of the national highways.
He was accompanied by President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Ayub Mariani and members Agha Gul Khilji, Zain-ul-Abideen Khelji, and others.
The DC noted that the highway near Mastung remains closed due to a sit-in by a political group, which has severely impacted trade in the region.
He appealed to the political party to consider the problems being faced by the public and traders, and to reopen the road.
He further added that the party was not permitted to enter in the city because of past incidents of damage to government assets.
Regarding the arrest of women protestors under the 3 MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) law, he mentioned that the case is currently under review in the High Court and he could not comment further. He said that dialogue is underway, and actions will be taken based on the final decisions.
Speaking on the occasion, Chamber President Muhammad Ayub Mariani stressed that the closure of national highways is causing severe challenges for traders.
He said the prevailing uncertainty is discouraging investment and causing a rise in the prices of essential goods, including medicines and food items.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held7 hours ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices7 hours ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan7 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal7 hours ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties7 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus7 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20257 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad7 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight8 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package8 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik8 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP8 hours ago