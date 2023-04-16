No one will be allowed to occupy an inch of Rakh graveyard: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that no one would be allowed to occupy even an inch of Rakh Dhamial graveyard space.

He informed that during a visit, he had inspected the facilities available in the cemetery. The 1000 kanals of land was allotted for the Rakh cemetery. The boundary walls of the graveyard have been completed besides constructing rooms for the graveyard staff, he said.

The Commissioner said that the grave space is properly allotted with a number while the buses and ambulance service are available for the burial.

The Commissioner said that the graveyards in the city are full and Rakh cemetery is serving the burial needs of the twin cities.

Rakh graveyard is an exemplary graveyard of twin cities, he added.

More space would also be acquired for the graveyard, he said and directed the authorities concerned to open an account to meet the expenses of the cemetery. He also instructed to hire employees for the cleanliness of the graveyard. Rakh graveyard also has 100 kanal area reserved for the minorities, he added.

He said the minorities in Pakistan have full religious freedom and an atmosphere of brotherhood is established by inter-faith harmony.