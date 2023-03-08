Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday said that his government would not allow anyone, whosoever, to play with the interests of the state

MUZAFFARABAD (AJK) (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Mar, 2023 ):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Wednesday said that his government would not allow anyone, whosoever, to play with the interests of the state.

Some people had virtually held the entire state and its system hostage, but they would not escape from law, he said while addressing a function in connection with the International Women's Day.

"A few state employees have established offshore companies, all evidence have been collected, and they will be held accountable," he added.

Sardar Tanveer said the state was liberated by the forefathers after rendering matchless sacrifices."We are not technocrats, our roots are in the people," he added.

He said it was quite shocking that officials paid hefty amounts to get lucrative positions in government departments.

"Rs 35 to 40 is paid for the post of Commissioner of Inland Revenue." Highlighting women's significant contribution to society, he said the Kashmiri women on both sides of the Line of Control had rendered tremendous sacrifices.

"Our mothers, sisters and daughters in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been scripting a new history while fighting shoulder to shoulder alongside their men against the Indian occupation, and I salute them for their resilience against tyranny.

" Referring to the place of women in Islamic society, he said islam had given a special place to women in society. He said his government was committed to empowering women and addressing their problems. It had fulfilled its promise by giving representation to women in the recent local elections in Azad Kashmir.

The government, he said, was taking steps to improve the life of women by making them skilled. "Our government has launched a successful women's programme within Azad Kashmir, which provides educated women with the opportunity to enhance their skills and get respectable employment opportunities." Pink bus service, he said, was launched to facilitate the travel of working women in the capital city. Some 1,650 women would benefit from the introduction of modern technical training institutes, he added.

The AJK PM on the occasion issued directives for regularising the services 196 women employees working in the Social Welfare Department. He also announced a grant of Rs 2.5 million for the welfare of women.

Senior Minister Khawaja Farooq Ahmed and Minister of Planning Chaudhry Rashid were also present in the meeting.