No one will be allowed to play with integrity of country: Syed Bachal Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, Syed Bachal Shah has said the PDM-led government did not want any confrontation but endeavoured for a peaceful solution to all issues.

Talking to Media on Thursday, he said that no one would be allowed to play with the integrity and security of Pakistan.

Syed Bachal Shah criticized the politics of PTI Chief based on fanning chaos in the society and no one would be allowed the violation of the law.

He said all the stakeholders need to sit together to come up with a long-lasting solution to bring the economy on the right track adding that the Pakistan People's Party believed in the politics of dialogue and differences, but it never resorted to attacks on the state-run institutions.