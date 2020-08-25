UrduPoint.com
No One Will Be Allowed To Waste National Resources, Says Chairman DDAC

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:52 PM

Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) Swat MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai has said that no one will be allowed to waste national resources adding that merit policy has been ensured for development across the district

Talking to journalists here Tuesday, the MPA said that no compromise will be made on the quality of work in public welfare projects.

Yousafzai stated that he was constantly in touch with people of the area added that all out efforts would be made for uplifting the living standards of people.

The chairman DDAC said that journey of public service and hard work was continued and will be completed sincerely added that conspirators have failed themselves as the nefarious intentions of obstructing the development journey of these elements will never succeed.

He claimed that he will be among the people in any hard time and stated that being a public servant he was accountable to people.

He said the government has taken steps for provision of health, education, water and basic facilities in Swat district.

During the visit, people of the area informed Fazal Hakeem Khan about their individual and collective problems which he assured for proper solution while some issues were raised with the concerned officers on the spot.

Yousafzai also offered Fateha in different areas while visiting Zahir Khan, son of PTI leader Farid Khan.

