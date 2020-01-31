Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Home department and Sindh Government were not taken into confidence in the one-way traffic case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and spokesperson of Sindh Government Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the Home department and Sindh Government were not taken into confidence in the one-way traffic case.

He said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was very concerned about the issue and he was worried about the citizens, according to a statement on Friday.

The Advisor discussed the matter with Additional IGP Traffic and said that no FIR should be registered and no arrests be made in the breach.

"Citizens should also prove themselves to be civilized by obeying traffic laws, and do not drive vehicles in the opposite direction of the one-way, and keep legal documents with them and there would be no arrests on the matter", he concluded.