No One Would Be Allowed To Fan Flames Of Extremism: Solangi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Friday that the interim government believed in protecting and promoting the rights of all citizens in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

"We will not allow anyone to fan the flames of extremism and lawlessness," he said during a conversation with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council who met him here.

Minorities, especially Christians, played an important role in the establishment of Pakistan, Solangi remarked.

The minister said that caretaker Prime Minister had strongly condemned Jaranwala incident, adding "the government will not tolerate such behavior.

" The process of construction and rehabilitation of the affected churches and the houses of the affected citizens was in progress, the minister told Ashrafi.

The Maulana congratulated Murtaza Solangi on assuming the responsibilities as caretaker Minister.

Tahir Ashrafi paid tributes to Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar for taking immediate legal action against those involved in the Jardanwala tragedy.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi's immediate actions in that regard were commendable.

