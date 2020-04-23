No one would be allowed to harm doctors who are our frontline heroes: LHC

(@fidahassanain)

The LHC has sought reply from Punjab government within a week as to why the doctors removed earlier have not been restored so far.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2020) The Lahore High Court on Thursday gave one week time to Punjab government to submit reply in a contempt of court case for not restoring young doctors.

Justice Jawad Hassan passed the order on contempt petition against Punjab Health Minister and both provincial secretaries, observing that the court would not let anyone do any wrong with the doctors—the frontline heroes against Coronavirus.

During the proceedings, Advocate Azhar Siddique appeared before the court on behalf of the doctors who were not restored despite the clear-cut directives to the government for their restoration.

“Why the doctors have not been restored despite that it was clearly ordered that the doctors who did strike before Nov 7 should not taken to task?,” the Judge asked the counsel.

“We clearly asked the government to restore the doctors. Why the order has not been implemented?,”he further asked.

Dr. Asad appeared before the court to represent the doctors in the case. However, the court asked him to go back to his duty, observing that the nation was suffering from Coronavirus pandemic and the doctors should work on it.

“We are doing our job and you go work at the hospital, because the doctors are our frontline heroes,” Justice Hassan observed.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing for a week, with directives to come up with reply as to why the doctors removal from their posts were not restored so far.