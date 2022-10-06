No one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad: Ruling Coalition

(@Abdulla99267510)

The meeting, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, has strongly condemned the attacks on the national institutions and warned that anyone who would try to cross the red line to be dealt with iron hand.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2022) A meeting of all the political leadership of the Federal coalition government was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the constitution of the National Flood Response and Coordination Center as a prompt step and the subsequent rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

The meeting expressed the resolve that no one would be allowed to mount an assault on Islamabad while trampling the basic core of the constitution and relevant laws.

During the meeting, the overall political, economic, internal and external fronts’ situation was discussed in detail.

The meeting lauded the role of federal, provincial governments and institutions, especially army, navy and air force for their role in the natural catastrophe.