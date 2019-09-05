UrduPoint.com
No One Would Be Allowed To Use Pakistan's Territory For Nefarious Design: Shehryar Afridi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:58 PM

Minister of States and Frontier Region and Narcotic Control, Shehryar Afridi Thursday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state would not let anyone to use its soil for nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister of States and Frontier Region and Narcotic Control, Shehryar Afridi Thursday said Pakistan being a responsible nuclear state would not let anyone to use its soil for nefarious designs.

Talking to private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan used social media actively to expose the ugly face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to international community.

The minister said that India was misleading the world by announcing Kashmir as its internal matter. The world leaders were now talking about human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) due to effective foreign policy of the present government, he added.

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had called its session on Kashmir after 50 years.

The minister said that Kashmir issue was a "Nuclear Flash Point" between two neighboring atomic powers of Pakistan and India.

"The world has converted into global village now, and if nuclear war started on Kashmir, it will affect the whole world," Shehryar Afridi said.

He said writ of government had been established in the country including tribal areas adding Pakistan security forces rendered great sacrifices in war against terrorism.

To a question, he said previous governments of Pakistan Muslims League (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for prevailing economical crises of the country.

The minister said PTI led government had devised a mechanism to strengthen the country's economy.

