ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said no one will resign at the request of Maryam Nawaz as she could not even get resignation from Captain Safdar's brother so far.

"Opposition will continue to work on the same salary and the time of opposition resignations will never come", he said while talking to the media after witnessing the contract signing ceremony of the High Speed Broadband Project in Jhelum and Chakwal.

He said the announcement of date for resignations by the opposition after every three months has now become a joke.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement itself was going through a difficult time and now people have no interest in their public meetings. Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif are a story of the past, today is the era of new politics, he added.

He said the minister for Information Technology has been asked to give a tablet to opposition leaders to address on social media.

Responding to a question on how Maulana Fazl ur Rahman will run the tablet, the minister said he can hire a person for assistance.

"Their time is up, these are the people of old times, politics has moved forward, these people are far behind", he said.

About the broadband project, the minister termed the high speed broadband project as a very important initiative and said an amount of Rs250 million has been spent on this project. He said Jhelum and Chakwal will now have the fastest internet.

Chaudhry Fawad said many changes have occurred since the advent of the Internet and after 5-G, the world will witness more progress.

He said Pakistan has a very large population which is using the internet, "Our future is connected with the internet and we have to focus on the future of our people".

The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) is fully engaged in promoting the advanced technologies for improving the living standard of people.

He said, "We want to make our cities 100 percent digital for which we have to take start from the four districts".

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque said vibrant Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems has played a pivotal role in ensuring the availability of essential services to the community at the time when COVID-19 pandemic slackened economic activity.

The pandemic, in other way, actualized the true potential of broadband services, transforming the way people lived their lives.

He said his ministry was committed to provide the required digital ecosystem by working with all relevant stakeholders for enhanced connectivity, improved digital infrastructure, and promotion of emerging technologies in line with the Digital Pakistan initiative.

The minister also congratulated Jazz and USF on the signing of the contract and expressed the hope that residents in Jhelum and Chakwal districts will have better connectivity through Jazz's state-of-the-art network.

He said his ministry through USF will continue to empower the citizens in remote and far-flung areas to ensure that every Pakistani has access to the internet, enabling them to explore new socioeconomic opportunities.

Sharing his views at the ceremony, Aamir Ibrahim, Jazz chief executive officer (CEO), said, "Our continued partnership with USF is a reflection of Jazz's commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect our fellow countrymen with fast and reliable mobile broadband. Our ambition to digitally empower Pakistan is fueled through enhanced connectivity and by creating equal opportunities for all."Speaking on the occasion, USF CEO, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary said, "This project will benefit an unserved population of 0.34 Million in 263 unserved Mauzas, thereby covering an unserved area of 4,002 sq km of Jhelum and Chakwal districts. By providing mobile broadband to the unserved muazas across the country, USF is playing a crucial role in the socio-economic progress of the people at the grassroots level and have opened the doors of opportunities for the masses. USF will continue to work towards achieving the vision of Digital Pakistan."Furthermore, he thanked the minister and the IT and Telecommunication ministry for their continued support and guidance.