No other option except voting on no-trust-motion: NA secretariat to speaker I

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) National Assembly secretariat on Saturday clearly conveyed to the speaker that voting on no-trust-motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was mandatory under the decision of the Supreme Court.

The officials told the speaker that violation of the Supreme Court to hold voting on no-trust-motion would lead to contempt of court proceedings.

The sources said that the secretariat officials conveyed that implementation on the Supreme Court’s decision was unavoidable.

They said, “We have clearly conveyed to the speaker that there is no other way except voting on no-trust move today,” adding that if there would no voting then it would be tantamount to contempt of court.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had nullified the order of the deputy speaker and restored the National Assembly.

A SC five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial announced its reserved verdict on the suo motu case on the NA deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling on a no-trust move against then PM Imran Khan.

The top court issued directives to immediately wind up the voting process of the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan. It has been directed that the NA speaker could not adjourn the session for an indefinite period.

Besides it, the apex court ordered the reinstatement of the prime minister and the Federal cabinet and restored the NA proceeding’s scenario before the deputy speaker’s ruling given on April 3.

The SC ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the session on April 9, Saturday to conduct the voting on the no-trust motion.

The top court directed that the government could not stop any lawmaker from taking part in the vote of the no-confidence motion while the SC ruling would not impact the effectiveness of Article 63 (A), whereas, t

