ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said there was no other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule as the provincial government was openly violating the constitution by doing horse trading.

Now the blackmailers, vote's sellers and vote's buyers deserved no concession, he tweeted.

He said PM Imran Khan would now have to impose Governor's rule in Sindh. To date, Sindh province witnessed Governor's rule thrice, he said.

He said on February 25, 2009, on the recommendations of the then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 237 of the Constitution, had imposed governor's rule against the government of Shahbaz Sharif for two-month.