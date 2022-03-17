UrduPoint.com

No Other Solution In Sindh Rather To Impose Governor's Rule: Rasheed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 10:04 PM

No other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule: Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said there was no other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule as the provincial government was openly violating the constitution by doing horse trading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday said there was no other solution in Sindh rather to impose Governor's rule as the provincial government was openly violating the constitution by doing horse trading.

Now the blackmailers, vote's sellers and vote's buyers deserved no concession, he tweeted.

He said PM Imran Khan would now have to impose Governor's rule in Sindh. To date, Sindh province witnessed Governor's rule thrice, he said.

He said on February 25, 2009, on the recommendations of the then Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, President Asif Ali Zardari under Article 237 of the Constitution, had imposed governor's rule against the government of Shahbaz Sharif for two-month.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister Governor Interior Minister Vote February Government

Recent Stories

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat ..

Administrator reviews arrangements of Shab-e-Barat at Mewa Shah graveyard

36 seconds ago
 UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-rule ..

UN votes to secure formal presence in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

38 seconds ago
 Austrian companies interested in long-term busines ..

Austrian companies interested in long-term business partnerships in Pakistan

39 seconds ago
 Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for ..

Pakistani-American women leaders strong anchor for Pakistan-US relationship: Amb ..

40 seconds ago
 Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any ..

Ukraine asks Turkey to be among guarantors of any Russia deal

4 minutes ago
 Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jh ..

Hypocrisy at its peak in Sindh House Islamabad: Jhagra

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>