No Out Of Turn Official Accommodation Allotted To Anyone: Senate Told

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 03:32 PM

Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema on Friday apprised the Senate that out of turn official accommodation was not allotted to anyone adding rather it was being allotted as per general waiting list maintained on the directives of Apex Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema on Friday apprised the Senate that out of turn official accommodation was not allotted to anyone adding rather it was being allotted as per general waiting list maintained on the directives of Apex Court.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, the minister said currently 27,000 to 28,000 employees were in waiting list for the official accommodation.

He said the Federal Cabinet had imposed ban on construction of new government accommodations in 1995.

However, the Cabinet decision was partially implemented to the extent that no new construction of government accommodations was being made after Cabinet decision, he said.

However, the minister said rental ceiling could not be granted with salaries of Federal Government Employees due to involvement of heavy additional burden on government exchequer.

He said there was no such proposal under consideration in the M/o Housing and Works to pay rental ceiling to Federal Government Employees.

