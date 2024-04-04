No Overcharging Of Commuters On Eid: DC
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain has promised that government fixed fares will be implemented in the public transport and there will be no overcharging of commuters on Eid-ul-Fitr.
All buses and wagons will be bound to charge only fixed fares, he said while addressing a meeting of transport owners and terminal managers here on Thursday. In this regard, instructions had been issued to transporters and managers to display fares at prominent places at all bus and wagon terminals.
Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Muzaffar Hayat was also present. The deputy commissioner said that no vehicle would be allowed to ply the road without a route permit and fitness certificate. He said that steps should be taken to keep clean the bus terminals and eliminate dengue hotspots.
DC Muhammad Zulqarnain said the District Regional Transport Authority, Traffic Police teams would remain in the field during the Eid holidays days.
