No Overweight Practice In Wheat Procurement By Food Dept: Aleem Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:43 PM

Senior & Food Minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that in the wheat procurement campaign, especially the small farmers should not be overlooked

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Senior & Food Minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that in the wheat procurement campaign, especially the small farmers should not be overlooked, the Food department should ensure that there is no increase in weight while buying wheat and as much wheat as they should be paid Talking to Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar here in his office, he said that modern technology is vital in agriculture sector for better production of any crop. He said that big farmers should come forward to support the government for improvement of food sector.

Senior Minister said that this year, the government provided gunny bags under open policy to farmers for wheat procurement. Similarly this year campaign of wheat procurement is successful as the role of the middleman has been minimized.

Abdul Aleem Khan made it clear that he would make changes in the Food department according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and would play his role as far as possible to increase the capacity of small farmers.

The minister appreciated the activities of the Kissan Ittehad for the welfare of cultivators and assured of his all possible support.

In his conversation, Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, the Central President of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad, congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on assuming the charge as Senior & Food Minister of Punjab and assured him of all possible cooperation from his association. Khalid Mehmood Khokhar appreciated the government's open policy for wheat procurement and the removal of barriers in distribution of bags ('bardana') which encouraged the common farmer.

