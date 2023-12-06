Open Menu

No Oxygen Shortage In BBH; Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha on Wednesday said that there was no shortage of oxygen supply in any department of the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) while an inquiry committee had already been formed to investigate the issue of false news of lack of oxygen.

Taking notice of the news aired on the media about the lack of oxygen in BBH, the Commissioner along with Regional Police Officer Syed Khurram Ali inspected the hospital to acquire accurate information about the issue. He visited the pediatric and pediatric Neonatal ICU of the hospital where oxygen was being provided to more than 150 children.

He inquired the patients and their attendants about the services being provided and especially about the supply of oxygen.

Almost all of them expressed their satisfaction with the supply of oxygen and other facilities.

Laiqat Ali Chatha said that there was no shortage of oxygen supply in the hospital, especially in the pediatric department, adding that there was a lot of rush in the pediatric department due to the winter season and the closure of Holy Family Hospital.

He further said that almost all the media channels had visited the hospital and seen the actual situation themselves.

“We hope that they will bring the fact before the public and will reduce their anxiety and concerns.

”Liaqat Ali Chatha said that doctors of Holy Family had also been posted in Benazir Hospital to save the patients from trouble.

He said that Rawalpindi” 's government hospital would be equipped with modern facilities at the cost of Rs 2 billion provided by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

While briefing on the occasion, Medical Superintendent BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi said that the Vacuum Insulated Evaporators (VIE) tank provides 14,000 liters of oxygen to the entire hospital.

Apart from this, a VIE tank worth 4000 litres was available for backup while 85 large cylinders filled with oxygen were always existing in the hospital as a tailback.

He said that round-the-clock oxygen supply was ensured in the main emergency and pediatric department including other operation theatres, surgical ICU, medical ICU, and pediatric ICU.

Dr Tahir said there was no question of non-supply of oxygen in any department. He further said that the news of the death of a 10-month-old girl due to lack of oxygen was completely mistaken and misinterpreted.

The girl was suffering from double pneumonia and measles and was kept on a ventilator for about 12 hours where both oxygen and air were being provided, adding "She could not survive due to the severity of the disease and her young age."

