UrduPoint.com

No Pak-Israel Ties Until Palestinians Get Separate Homeland: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

No Pak-Israel ties until Palestinians get separate homeland: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday, rubbishing the social media propaganda, categorically ruled out any possibility of the relationship between Pakistan and Israel until the people of Palestine get their due right of a separate homeland.

Addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he resolved that Pakistan would not deviate from its principled position of having no ties with Israel until the Palestinians get their legitimate right.

He was referring to the social media posts mentioning any trade activity by a Pakistani Jew with Israel.

"There is not even mention of that. This is just baseless. An individual Jew has traded some goods. The government has nothing to do with that," he commented.

Behind such propaganda were the people who opposed a Muslim candidate of London Mayorship and instead supported the Jewish candidate, he added.

The prime minister told the PML-N parliamentarians that before assuming the government, he had not imagined the severity of the situation in form of a destroyed economy and strained foreign relations with brotherly countries, including China and Saudi Arabia.

He said under PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and with the cooperation of the allied parties, the government was making all-out efforts to cope with the challenges.

He said the government had fulfilled all the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the previous regime had violated the commitments with the global financial institution.

He said recently Pakistan was hit by the worst flood and the Federal Government alone had spent Rs100 billion to support the suffering people.

The prime minister recalled that during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif till 2017, the country was progressing with the sugar price at Rs 52 and the Dollar rate at Rs 100.

He said during its four-year tenure, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took loans even more than those taken during the 70-year history.

The previous government not only violated the IMF agreement but also questioned the transparency in the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) projects which impacted the Pak-China bilateral relations. It was alleged that the CPEC projects involved 45 percent corruption and such allegations were repeated not only in the cabinet but also in the Parliament and private meetings, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said the leadership of the PML-N and other allied parties rendered immense sacrifices and also put their politics at stake to protect the state which was in no way a bad deal.

"Though the situation is tough now, the time will come when it will change… Pakistan is genuinely at a crossroads. Today we have to live within the ambit of the Constitution and law," he remarked.

The prime minister told the meeting that during the PTI government, there was no shortage of wheat in the country rather it was a scandal. However, the incumbent government timely imported the commodity to avert any shortage.

He said the government had launched the history's biggest project of distributing three wheat flour bags to needy families during Holy Ramazan which would benefit around 100 million people.

He said the government was striving to improve the situation but political stability was a must to achieve the desired goal.

Drawing a stark comparison, the prime minister said Nawaz Sharif's daughter was implicated in corruption cases but contrary to that the PTI wanted to save Imran Khan's wife claiming that she was not a public office-holder.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption IMF Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Scandal Israel Palestine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Dollar China Parliament Social Media Wife CPEC London Price Saudi Arabia 2017 Muslim Jew All From Government Cabinet Agreement Wheat Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoni ..

Thoshakhana case: Notice issued to NAB for summoning Imran Khan, Bushra bibi

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability effor ..

Sharjah Airport discusses its sustainability efforts with ACAO

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for ..

&#039;Most Noble Numbers&#039; charity auction for special plate numbers begins ..

34 minutes ago
 National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 researc ..

National Centre of Meteorology receives 96 research proposals from 35 countries

34 minutes ago
 Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

46 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.