No Pakistani Citizen Can Participate In Rallies Against National Institutions: Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah has said that no Pakistani citizen can participate in the rallies against the national institutions

Addressing a ceremony 9th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) held at Emergency Services academy here on Saturday, he said rallies were a common thing in democracy but no citizen could think of participating in any rally which was organized against the forces.

Addressing a ceremony 9th National Rescue Challenge (NRC) held at Emergency Services academy here on Saturday, he said rallies were a common thing in democracy but no citizen could think of participating in any rally which was organized against the forces.

He said that the opposition was not staging protest against inflation and the movement of the opposition had no comparison with the lawyers movement which was launched for restoration of judiciary.

He said that cases would be made against those people who had ruled the country for 35 years whereas the PTI was a new comer and it would be discussed later.

The minister said that allegation leveled against Chairman CPEC Authority General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa were wrong and baseless.

Regarding the issue of treason case against some politicians, he said that the government had no concern with the case and Prime Minister Imran Khan and other cabinet members did not support such cases.

Speaking with the participating teams of the 9th National Rescue Challenge, the Interior Minister said "First of all Congratulations to all Winning Teams and individual performer winners of different challenges. Today I am happy to see that the reforms started from the interior ministry in 2001 by Dr Rizwan Naseer benefited the whole country in form of Rescue 1122 Service and Emergency Services Academy.

The presence of teams from different provinces shows that Emergency Services Academy is playing the role of National level organization as imparting training to emergency professionals and providing technical assistance to all provinces. It is also a matter of great pleasure that the Pakistan Rescue Team of Emergency Services Academy has become the 1st United Nations INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Team in South Asia. I congratulate Team Commander Dr Rizwan Naseer, Team Leader Dr Farhan Khalid, all squad leaders, and all team members who made us proud by getting international certification." Earlier DG Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer welcomed the chief guest and congratulated winning teams and appreciated the Academy Officers and Instructors for organizing a healthy competition for all emergency services of Pakistan.

He briefed the Chief Guest about the journey started from reforms in 2001 for Emergency Management System and finally UN certification. He appreciated the teams and asked them to show the same spirit and passion while dealing with emergencies in respective districts and provinces.

At the end Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah presented the trophy of the Year-2020 to Rescue Challenge to Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Peshawar Rescue Team for winning the 9th National Rescue Challenge 2020.

DG Rescue also presented United Nations INSARAG shield to the interior minister.

