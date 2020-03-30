UrduPoint.com
No Pakistani Passengers In Transit At Any Airports: Moeed Yusuf

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:20 PM

No Pakistani passengers in transit at any airports: Moeed Yusuf

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf on Monday said there were no Pakistani passengers in transit at any airports of the world adding that all such passengers either have been airlifted to Pakistan or their visas were extended at their respective countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf on Monday said there were no Pakistani passengers in transit at any airports of the world adding that all such passengers either have been airlifted to Pakistan or their visas were extended at their respective countries.

Addressing a press conference along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal and SAPM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza, he said all Pakistani stranded at Thailand were brought back to the country and their Coronavirus tests were negative.

While categorically rejecting the media reports about resuming rail and air operation in the country from April 1 and April 5 respectively, he said that no final decision was made in this regard.

He said the government was working on various options but it was not yet decided to resume railways and air traffic from April 1. All airports would remain closed for normal domestic flights, he added.

However, he said later airports would gradually be opened for few flights.

