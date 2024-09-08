No Pardon For Crime Of Planning, Attacking State: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there will be no pardon for the crime of planning and attacking the state.
In a statement, she emphasized that no matter how much one protests, complains, punishment is inevitable. "The first request for relief under the new NAB law was made by the convict of the May 9 incident. He claims the law was created to protect thieves, yet his own request for relief in the form of NRO belongs to the May 9 convict under the NAB law," she added.
She further stated, "He demands an NRO while holding rallies. The rally is nothing but a plea for an NRO to escape punishment for committing a crime with regard to planning against the state on May 9.
" Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned why the individual who refers to the NAB law as the "thieves' law" was the first to seek relief under it.
"The thief of the watch and the Tosha Khana case, guilty of stealing £190 million, tries to escape by defaming others while begging for an NRO daily, yet fails to account for his own crimes," She added. The Senior Minister pointed out that those he once accused of theft endured his tyranny, answered every allegation, served imprisonment and were exonerated by courts without asking for an NRO.
