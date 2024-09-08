Open Menu

No Pardon For Crime Of Planning, Attacking State: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM

No pardon for crime of planning, attacking state: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that there will be no pardon for the crime of planning and attacking the state.

In a statement, she emphasized that no matter how much one protests, complains, punishment is inevitable. "The first request for relief under the new NAB law was made by the convict of the May 9 incident. He claims the law was created to protect thieves, yet his own request for relief in the form of NRO belongs to the May 9 convict under the NAB law," she added.

She further stated, "He demands an NRO while holding rallies. The rally is nothing but a plea for an NRO to escape punishment for committing a crime with regard to planning against the state on May 9.

" Marriyum Aurangzeb questioned why the individual who refers to the NAB law as the "thieves' law" was the first to seek relief under it.

"The thief of the watch and the Tosha Khana case, guilty of stealing £190 million, tries to escape by defaming others while begging for an NRO daily, yet fails to account for his own crimes," She added. The Senior Minister pointed out that those he once accused of theft endured his tyranny, answered every allegation, served imprisonment and were exonerated by courts without asking for an NRO.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Maryam Aurangzeb May Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

19 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

19 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

19 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

19 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

19 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

19 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

19 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

19 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

19 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan