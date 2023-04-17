No parliament has authority to deprive people of their right to vote: Fawad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI leader terming PDM government “fascist” says , no democratic system can have anything to do with such a parliament and its decisions, the constitution is clear in this regard

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhary said that no parliament had the authority to stop people from their right to vote.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad said, “No parliament has the authority to prevent people from voting, such a parliament can lay the foundation of a fascist government, no democratic system can have anything to do with such a parliament and its decisions, the constitution is clear in this regard. It is said that the Parliament does not have any prerogative on election expenses,”.

The reaction came after the National Assembly rejected the motion seeking a demand for supplementary sum not exceeding 21 billion rupees to the federal government to meet the expenditure other than charged during the current fiscal year in respect of the Election Commission Pakistan to hold general elections in Punjab.

The motion was moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.

Annual Report of the State Bank on the State of the Pakistan's Economy for the year, 2021-22, Mid-year Budget Review Report for the year, 2022-23 and the the annual report of the National Accountability Bureau for the year, 2022 were laid before the House.

Speaking on the floor, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said to strengthen democracy, elections should be held in the entire country at the same time.

He said, for this purpose the House has already passed a resolution over Supreme Court's controversy.

The Minister said the permission to release funds from Federal Consolidated Fund other than charged expenditures can only be granted from this House.

The House will now meet tomorrow [Tuesday] at 12 p.m.

The National Assembly, which resumed its session in Islamabad on Tuesday with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair, unanimously adopted a resolution paying rich tribute to the services and contribution of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor in restoring peace in erstwhile tribal areas and making outstanding arrangements for Hajj.

The resolution also commended Mufti Abdul Shakoor's special efforts for convincing the Saudi Government to reduce Hajj expenditures for Pakistani pilgrims.

It demanded conferring a national award on late Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

At the outset, the House offered Fateha for the departed soul of Mufti Abdul Shakoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the services and contribution of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor for making the best arrangements on the Hajj last year.

Talking about the precarious economic situation of the country, he said Mufti Abdul Shakoor was very concerned in this regard.

The Prime Minister said Mufti Abdul Shakoor also proposed to invite overseas Pakistanis to sponsor their loved ones or themselves by sending foreign exchange for Hajj this year.

He said the cabinet approved that proposal, which was a great contribution of Mufti Abdul Shakoor to raise foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan.

Turning to economic situation of the country, the Prime Minister announced that Saudi Arabia has deposited two billion Dollars and another one billion dollars by the United Arab Emirates to increase foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan, fulfilling another condition of the International Monetary Fund.