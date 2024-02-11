(@FahadShabbir)

LaARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President Nisar Khuhro on Sunday said that no political party was in a position form a government alone at the Centre.

The PPP would try to form the government and if, otherwise, it would prefer to sit on the opposition benches in the Parliament, he said while talking to the media after offering Fateha at the graves of Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

He said it was premature to comment about the government's formation at the Centre as negotiations between the parties in that regard were underway.

He viewed that as per the Constitution, the elected independent National Assembly members could not form the government on their own, they would have to join any party for the purpose.

To a question, Khuhro said those defeated in the elections should honour the mandate given to the PPP candidates by the people.

He said the PPP had never did divisive politics and would not do so in future. It would rather take the entire Sindh Assembly members along for the sake of country's development, he added.

He said the PPP had won more assembly seats in the current election than 2018 as its government had served the people, and it would again come up to their expectations.