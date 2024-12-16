No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) PML-N Lahore President and Member National Assembly Malik Saiful Mulk Khokhar, General Secretary and Provincial Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said on Monday that no party or group can be allowed to create chaos and disruption in the country.

Talking to party leaders, the PML-N lawmakers further said that Nawaz Sharif is an international leader who talks about the country and the nation, adding the pit that the founder PTI dug, he himself became a victim of it.

No country can progress due to political instability and chaos, PTI people have become blind, dumb and deaf in spreading riots, they said, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved Pakistan from bankruptcy.

The ministers said the day is not far when Pakistan will stand on its own feet. Those who dream of Pakistan's bankruptcy will only be left dreaming.

Other leaders who called on them included PML-N Additional Secretary Information Aamir Khan, Nighat Sheikh, Sibghatullah Sultan and others.